Pro Bono Spotlight: Campaign for Justice to celebrate 2016 success at the MAG

By: Nora A. Jones March 14, 2017 0

On Thursday, March 23, the Campaign for Justice (CFJ) leadership team will host the annual Justice Society Donor Reception at the Memorial Art Gallery (5:30-7:30 p.m.) for those contributing $350 or more to the 2016 Campaign. “The Justice Society was established in 2014 to recognize individual campaign donors of a certain level, currently set at $350,” ...

