Pro Bono Spotlight: Campaign for Justice to celebrate 2016 success at the MAG

On Thursday, March 23, the Campaign for Justice (CFJ) leadership team will host the annual Justice Society Donor Reception at the Memorial Art Gallery (5:30-7:30 p.m.) for those contributing $350 or more to the 2016 Campaign. “The Justice Society was established in 2014 to recognize individual campaign donors of a certain level, currently set at $350,” ...