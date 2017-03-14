Don't Miss
Prosecutor fired by Trump administration leaves to applause

By: The Associated Press March 14, 2017 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A fired federal prosecutor returned to his office on Monday to say his goodbyes and tell the staff of one of the highest-profile groups of prosecutors in the nation to keep up their good work. Preet Bharara's return came two days after he was fired after refusing to submit his resignation along ...

