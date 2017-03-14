Don't Miss
Home / Law / Teen forces father to provide support

Teen forces father to provide support

Magistrate finds girl left home ‘for good cause’

By: Bennett Loudon March 14, 2017 0

In an unusual Family Court case, a Webster teen has successfully petitioned to force her father to provide support after he claimed she was “constructively emancipated” because she voluntarily moved out of his home without cause and was capable of supporting herself. Bethany Cahill, now 19, who is represented by attorney Lawrence Krieger, claimed her father ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo