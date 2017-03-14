Don't Miss
Home / News / Tight budgets could complicate Sessions’ vow to fight crime

Tight budgets could complicate Sessions’ vow to fight crime

By: The Associated Press Sadie Gurman March 14, 2017 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions is promising his Justice Department will lead the charge in helping cities fight violent crime, and police chiefs are ready with their wish-lists. More technology to trace guns after shootings. More grant money. More intelligence analysts to help dismantle gangs. More protective gear and equipment. As the head of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo