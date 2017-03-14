Don't Miss
Home / News / U.S. Attorney for NY’s northern district to stay on until June

U.S. Attorney for NY’s northern district to stay on until June

By: The Associated Press March 14, 2017 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The federal prosecutor for New York's northern district plans to remain at his post for a few more months. U.S. Attorney Richard Hartunian announced Monday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has agreed to stay through June so he can complete 20 years of service with the U.S. Department of Justice. The prosecutor says ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo