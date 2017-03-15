Don't Miss
Home / Law / A deaf, mute defendant’s 12-year legal limbo

A deaf, mute defendant’s 12-year legal limbo

By: The Washington Post PAUL DUGGAN March 15, 2017 0

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The man who raped and strangled 16-year-old Brittany Binger left a wealth of DNA evidence at the scene. He attacked her on a long-ago winter night as she walked beside a country road called Pocahontas Trail. Authorities found his semen in the victim and slivers of his scratched-off skin under her fingernails. When ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo