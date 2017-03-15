Don't Miss
Average Wall Street bonus rises slightly to $138,210

By: Daily Record Staff March 15, 2017 0

Securities industry profitability rose by 21 percent last year and the average bonus paid to securities industry  employees increased by 1 percent, to $138,210, according to New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. “Wall Street profits bounced back strongly in 2016. Lower costs more than made up for the continued decline in revenues,” DiNapoli said in a ...

