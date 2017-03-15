Deeds filed March 8, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 15, 2017 0

Deeds Recorded March 8, 2017 68   BRIGHTON   BABBITT, SHERRY  et ano to BABBITT, SHARON A et al Property Address: 199 CLOVER STREET, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11830  Page: 233 Tax Account: 122.08-2-41 Full Sale Price: $1 FANNIE MAE et ano to CIVALIER, ALEX Property Address: 10 HUNTERS LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11830  Page: 343 Tax Account: 150.05-1-12 Full Sale Price: $186,900   CHILI   BOEHLEY, KAREN M et ano to 12 MORRISON ...

