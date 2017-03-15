Fourth Department – Trip and Fall: Simpson v. City of Syracuse

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 15, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Trip and Fall Affirmative Negligence Exception Simpson v. City of Syracuse CA 16-01225 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries sustained after he tripped and fell on a sidewalk owned and maintained by the defendant. The defendant appealed from the denial of ...

