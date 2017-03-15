Don't Miss
Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for March 8, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   KAEWJANTUK, JANEJIRA 87 KENTUCKY AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14606 Favor: UPSTATE EMERGENCY MEDICINE INC Attorney: NEWMAN & LICKSTEIN Amount: $1,109.24 MARTIN, ADRIENNE 3258 WINTON ROAD SOUTH, ROCHESTER, NY 14623 Favor: HENRIETTA VENTURE LLC Attorney: JAIME M CAIN Amount: $3,895.00 MAST, ROBERT ...

