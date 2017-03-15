Don't Miss
Mortgages filed March 8, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 15, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded March 8, 2017 84   BROCKPORT   PRAY, JAMES L & PRAY, JUDY A Property Address: 430 BENITA DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9447 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $100,000.00 KAUFMAN, DAVID R & KAUFMAN, PAMELA L Property Address: 52 WOODSTOCK LN, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9449 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $41,617.00   CHURCHVILLE   GOODMAN, WILLIAM A & VANDEVOORDE, KAREN E Property Address: 655 HOSMER RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9552 Lender: ...

