Release of Trump’s taxes sparks legal dispute

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



NEW YORK — The release of two pages of President Donald Trump's 2005 tax returns has touched off a legal dispute, with the White House and a major television network squaring off over whether a law was broken. The White House said MSNBC's publication of the pages Tuesday night violated a federal law that prohibits the ...