Rochester man admits to seven bank robberies

Rochester man admits to seven bank robberies

March 15, 2017

A Rochester man has admitted to seven bank robberies in five months. On Tuesday, Khiry T. Aiken, 26, pleaded guilty to bank robbery before U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr.  The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Aiken admitted to robbing three federal credit unions and four banks ...

