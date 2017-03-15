Second Circuit – Class Action: Geismann v. ZocDoc, Inc.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Class Action Settlement Offer – Complete Relief – Moot Class Certification Geismann v. ZocDoc, Inc. 14-3708 Judges Sack, Hall, and Carney Background: The plaintiff appealed from a dismissal of its putative class action against the defendant violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The district court concluded that a settlement offer, rejected ...