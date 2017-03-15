Second Circuit vacates guilty plea

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has vacated the guilty plea of a Broome County man in a drug case because the plea “was not entered voluntarily, knowingly, and intelligently.” In a decision released Friday, the three-judge panel also ordered that the case be assigned to a new judge in U.S. District Court ...