Second Circuit vacates guilty plea

Defendant didn’t expect mandatory life sentence

By: Bennett Loudon March 15, 2017 0

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has vacated the guilty plea of a Broome County man in a drug case because the plea “was not entered voluntarily, knowingly, and intelligently.” In a decision released Friday, the three-judge panel also ordered that the case be assigned to a new judge in U.S. District Court ...

