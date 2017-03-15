Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump earned $153 million and paid $36.5 million in taxes in 2005

Trump earned $153 million and paid $36.5 million in taxes in 2005

By: The Associated Press March 15, 2017 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump earned $153 million and paid $36.5 million in income taxes in 2005, paying a roughly 25 percent effective tax rate thanks to a tax he has since sought to eliminate, according to newly disclosed tax documents. The pages from Trump's federal tax return show the then-real estate mogul also reported ...

