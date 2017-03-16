Don't Miss
Home / Law / Appeals court judges rebuke Trump for ‘personal attacks’ on judiciary

Appeals court judges rebuke Trump for ‘personal attacks’ on judiciary

By: The Washington Post FRED BARBASH March 16, 2017 0

Five judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit implicitly took President Donald Trump to task for his disparaging comments on judges and the judiciary. The response, the strongest-to-date from sitting judges, came in a dissenting opinion Wednesday in which the five actually agreed with Trump on the legal issues surrounding his executive ...

