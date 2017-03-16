State judicial watchdog details complaints

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A state judicial watchdog agency has released details of its investigation into complaints against a town justice in Livingston County notorious for denying media access to the arraignment of a high-ranking New York State Police officer’s daughter. The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct released the 18-page stipulation and two-page order closing the case against ...