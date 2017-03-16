Don't Miss
Home / Law / State judicial watchdog details complaints

State judicial watchdog details complaints

Town justice in Livingston County stepped down March 8

By: Bennett Loudon March 16, 2017 0

A state judicial watchdog agency has released details of its investigation into complaints against a town justice in Livingston County notorious for denying media access to the arraignment of a high-ranking New York State Police officer’s daughter. The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct released the 18-page stipulation and two-page order closing the case against ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo