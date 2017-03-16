Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Commentary / Commentary: Judicial nomination war started with Bork; let’s end it with Gorsuch

Commentary: Judicial nomination war started with Bork; let’s end it with Gorsuch

By: Commentary: JAMES ROBERTSON, Special To The Washington Post March 16, 2017 0

In the summer of 1987, I led a team of young lawyers to oppose President Ronald Reagan's nomination of Robert Bork to the Supreme Court. Our work, which today would be called opposition research, found its way into the devastating confirmation hearing testimony of Erwin Griswold, the former Harvard Law School dean who had been ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo