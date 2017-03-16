Court of Appeals – Withdraw Guilty Plea: People v. Fisher

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2017 0

New York State Court of Appeals Withdraw Guilty Plea Suppressed Evidence in Prosecutor’s Possession – Co-defendant’s Acquittal People v. Fisher No. 15 Judge Rivera Background: The defendant challenges the denial of his motion to withdraw his guilty plea to one count of hindering prosecution. Ruling: The Court of Appeals affirmed. The court held that it was proper to reject the defendant’s claims ...

