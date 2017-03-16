Deeds filed March 9, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2017 0

Deeds Recorded March 9, 2017 36     BRIGHTON   EXO UNLIMITED INC to CARELLO, JOSEPH A et ano Property Address: 73 THACKERY ROAD, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11830  Page: 485 Tax Account: 122.19-2-91 Full Sale Price: $310,000 BARNARD, CHRISTOPHER  et ano to AHLMAN, DIANE E et ano Property Address: 215 VILLAGE LANE, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11830  Page: 423 Tax Account: 137.07-2-55 Full Sale Price: $170,000   CLARKSON   CHAMPAGNE, RODNEY C et al to ...

