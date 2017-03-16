Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Amended Complaint: Sherman v. St. Elizabeth Medical Center

Fourth Department – Amended Complaint: Sherman v. St. Elizabeth Medical Center

By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Amended Complaint Second Amended Complaint – Substantial Difference Sherman v. St. Elizabeth Medical Center CA 15-01801 Appealed from Supreme Court, Oneida County Background: The plaintiff commenced a negligence and medical malpractice action seeking damages for injuries sustained after he presented himself at the emergency room of the defendant on two successive ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo