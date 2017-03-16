Fourth Department – Amended Complaint: Sherman v. St. Elizabeth Medical Center

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Amended Complaint Second Amended Complaint – Substantial Difference Sherman v. St. Elizabeth Medical Center CA 15-01801 Appealed from Supreme Court, Oneida County Background: The plaintiff commenced a negligence and medical malpractice action seeking damages for injuries sustained after he presented himself at the emergency room of the defendant on two successive ...