Fourth Department – Visitation: Smith v. Stewart

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Visitation Incarceration – Plan for Transportation Smith v. Stewart CAF 15-02024 Appealed from Family Court, Monroe County Background: The petitioner father appealed from an order that denied his request for in-person visitation with the subject child at the correctional facility in which he is currently incarcerated. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The ...