Home / News / Guilty plea in assault and arson case

Guilty plea in assault and arson case

By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2017 0

A Rochester man has admitted to assaulting his then-girlfriend and starting fire to a house that was occupied by the woman and others. Todd Griffin, 49, on Thursday pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and second-degree arson, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. On April 4, 2015, Griffin hit his then-girlfriend with a hammer, resulting in ...

