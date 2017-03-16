Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed March 9, 2017

Mortgages filed March 9, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded March 9, 2017 49     BRIGHTON   CARELLO, JOSEPH A & CARELLO, JULIET M Property Address: 73 THACKERY RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3358 Lender: PITTSFORD FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $248,000.00   GATES   GERONIKOS, TAXIARHY Property Address: 276 JORDAN AVE, GATES, NY 14606-4140 Lender: WELLS FARGO BANK N.A. Amount: $13,356.75 KRAMER, KIMBERLY Property Address: 39 BROOKLEA DR, GATES, NY 14624-2701 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $82,876.00 HARRINGTON, DONNA J & HARRINGTON, JAMES ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo