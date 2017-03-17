Don't Miss
Appeals judges question ex-Assembly speaker’s conviction

By: The Associated Press March 17, 2017 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Appeals court judges in New York seemed receptive Thursday to arguments that a recent Supreme Court ruling casts doubt on ex-Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver's public corruption conviction. But the three-judge 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in Manhattan did not say how it will rule after hearing over an hour of ...

