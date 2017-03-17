Civil Litigation: The FDCPA — what you don’t know can hurt you

For attorneys attempting to collect non-commercial debts for their clients, familiarity with the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) is essential. The unwary attorney serving as a “debt collector” may expose him/herself to liability for failing to strictly comply with the mandates of the FDCPA, including providing debtors with notices of their rights under the ...