Federal suit claims police brutality

Complaint accused RPD of ‘entrenched pattern of misconduct’

By: Bennett Loudon March 17, 2017 0

Two people have filed a federal lawsuit claiming Rochester police officers assaulted them and arrested them without cause in December 2015. In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court Thursday, Lawrence Barrett and Shelise Colon claimed they were simply standing on the sidewalk in front of 36 St. Paul St. when police arrested them for trespassing ...

