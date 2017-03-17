Gov. Andrew Cuomo calls Trump budget a ‘wrecking ball’

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is trashing Donald Trump's proposed state budget, calling the Republican president's spending plan "dangerous, reckless and contemptuous of American values." The Democratic governor on Thursday called on Congress to reject the Trump budget "out of hand." He says the budget would cut funding for key transportation projects such ...