Don't Miss
Home / News / Gov. Andrew Cuomo calls Trump budget a ‘wrecking ball’

Gov. Andrew Cuomo calls Trump budget a ‘wrecking ball’

By: The Associated Press March 17, 2017 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is trashing Donald Trump's proposed state budget, calling the Republican president's spending plan "dangerous, reckless and contemptuous of American values." The Democratic governor on Thursday called on Congress to reject the Trump budget "out of hand." He says the budget would cut funding for key transportation projects such ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo