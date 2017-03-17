Don't Miss
New York court to determine if chimp is legally a person

By: The Associated Press Verena Dobnik March 17, 2017 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Should a chimpanzee be treated as a person with legal rights? That's what attorney Steven Wise tried to convince a state appeals court in Manhattan on Thursday. Wise, who represents the Florida-based Nonhuman Rights Project animal advocacy group, argued that two chimps named Tommy and Kiko should be freed from cages to ...

