Niagara County man accused of lewd behavior on plane

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A Niagara County man has been charged with "performing a lewd act" on a flight from Florida to Buffalo. Gerald McErlean, 46, was charged Thursday with the crime that carries a maximum penalty of 90 days in prison and a $5,000 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. On March 8, 2017, McErlean allegedly exposed himself and ...