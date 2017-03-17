Don't Miss
Niagara County man accused of lewd behavior on plane

By: Daily Record Staff March 17, 2017 0

A Niagara County man has been charged with "performing a lewd act" on a flight from Florida to Buffalo. Gerald McErlean, 46, was charged Thursday with the crime that carries a maximum penalty of 90 days in prison and a $5,000 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. On March 8, 2017, McErlean allegedly exposed himself and ...

