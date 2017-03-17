Don't Miss
Home / News / Rochester government has new online FOIL tool

Rochester government has new online FOIL tool

By: Bennett Loudon March 17, 2017 0

Rochester city government has a new online application for Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) requests. City officials say the new feature will allow city officials to better track the status of requests and create faster turnaround times. The new procedure is the first phase of a multi-year enterprise content management (ECM) program that will create a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo