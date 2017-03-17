Don't Miss
Second Circuit – Guilty Plea: United States v. Barrett

By: Daily Record Staff March 17, 2017

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Guilty Plea Mid Trial Prejudice to Co-Defendants United States v. Barrett 12-4663(L) Judges Pooler, Hall, and Carney Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment of conviction for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute in excess of 1,000 kilograms of marijuana. The defendant argues it was in error to admit ...

