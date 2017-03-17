Second Circuit – Guilty Plea: United States v. Barrett

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Guilty Plea Mid Trial Prejudice to Co-Defendants United States v. Barrett 12-4663(L) Judges Pooler, Hall, and Carney Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment of conviction for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute in excess of 1,000 kilograms of marijuana. The defendant argues it was in error to admit ...