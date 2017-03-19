Don't Miss
Deeds filed March 10, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 19, 2017 0

Deeds Recorded March 10, 2017                   65   CHILI   MOORE, LINDA J to DEITRICK, CHRISTINE L Property Address: 55 GREAT MEADOW CIRCLE, CHILI 14623 Liber: 11831  Page: 67 Tax Account: 160.03-3-43 Full Sale Price: $110,000 SHIRE, DANIEL  et ano to WALKER, CHARLES T et ano Property Address: 26 SHETLAND CIRCLE, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11831  Page: 79 Tax Account: 146.04-2-31 Full Sale Price: $186,000 CLARKSON   FLINT, EARL T et ano to MILLIS, ...

