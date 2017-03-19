Don't Miss
Mortgages filed March 10, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 19, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded March 10, 2017                   54   BROCKPORT   RISPOLI, THOMAS R & ZORN, KAILEY Property Address: 176 GARY DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2672 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $171,830.00 MOTT, NATHAN C & SIMPSON, BRYNN Property Address: 43 HAVENWOOD DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1756 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $125,900.00   CHURCHVILLE   PIETRZAK, DAVID A & SOUTHGATE, SARAH T Property Address: 33 GILMAN RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9325 Lender: ESL ...

