Powers of Attorney for March 10, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 19, 2017 0

Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person.   RIVERA, JULIO Appoints: RIVERA, JENNIFER MARIE HEASSLER, MATTHEW J Appoints: HEASSLER, HEATHER MASCIA, ALFRED J Appoints: TEDESCHI, KERRY MASCIA MASCIA, MARGARET M Appoints: TEDESCHI, KERRY MASCIA STEIN, DOROTHY A Appoints: ANDERSON, TODD W CIMINO, WAYNE L Appoints: CIMINO, CHRISTINE A DREAS, ...

