Upcoming Foreclosures for March 20, 2017

Upcoming Foreclosures for March 20, 2017

March 19, 2017

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 46 Jordache Ln Spencerport 14559 03/20/2017 10:00 AM Fein Such & Crane, LLP $97393.07 54 Thornton Rd Irondequoit 14617 03/20/2017 10:00 AM McCabe, Weisberg & Conway, PC $102305.83 50 Rosemary ...

