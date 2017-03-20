Don't Miss
Home / Law / A closer look at Senate confirmation and Supreme Court pick

A closer look at Senate confirmation and Supreme Court pick

By: benjacobs MARY CLARE JALONICK March 20, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — Thirteen months after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, the Senate is finally holding confirmation hearings to fill the vacancy, considering President Donald Trump's choice of Neil Gorsuch for the high court. Republicans refused to even grant a hearing to former President Barack Obama's choice, Merrick Garland, insisting the next president should decide. Now, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo