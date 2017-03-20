Court of Appeals – Consecutive Sentences: People v. Pena

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Court of Appeals Consecutive Sentences Excessive – Preservation People v. Pena No. 14 Judge Abdus-Salaam Background: The defendant was convicted of three counts of predatory sexual assault and three counts of criminal sexual act. He was sentenced to a term of 25 years in prison followed by 20 years of post-release supervision for each of the counts to ...