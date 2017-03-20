Court of Appeals – Consecutive Sentences: People v. Pena

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 20, 2017 0

New York State Court of Appeals Consecutive Sentences Excessive – Preservation People v. Pena No. 14 Judge Abdus-Salaam Background: The defendant was convicted of three counts of predatory sexual assault and three counts of criminal sexual act. He was sentenced to a term of 25 years in prison followed by 20 years of post-release supervision for each of the counts to ...

