Deeds filed March 13, 2017

March 20, 2017

Deeds Recorded March 13, 2017                   62   FIORE, NITA A to CHEN, BIN  et ano Property Address: 355 ANTLERS DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11831  Page: 533 Tax Account: 137.09-4-45 Full Sale Price: $352,000 SHARP, KAREN  to TIDD, THERESA R Property Address: 91 ASTOR DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11831  Page: 412 Tax Account: 138.09-2-47 Full Sale Price: $157,900 HUNTING, STANLEY M to RAPPLEYEA, DAVID M et ano Property Address: 65 ...

