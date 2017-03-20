Fourth Department – Photo-Identification: People v. Wendel

Don't Miss
March 20, 2017

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Photo-Identification Ineffective Assistance of Counsel People v. Wendel KA 14-01324 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appeals from a judgment convicting him of burglary. He was sentenced as a second violent felony offender to nine years of imprisonment, followed by five years of post-release supervision. Ruling: The Appellate Division ...

