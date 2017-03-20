Fourth Department – Photo-Identification: People v. Wendel

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Photo-Identification Ineffective Assistance of Counsel People v. Wendel KA 14-01324 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appeals from a judgment convicting him of burglary. He was sentenced as a second violent felony offender to nine years of imprisonment, followed by five years of post-release supervision. Ruling: The Appellate Division ...