Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for March 13, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 20, 2017 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   WILLIAMS, JAMES W 14 JANET LANE, ROCHESTER, NY 14606 Favor: BORRELLO, MARY C Attorney: JOEL R KURTZHALTS Amount: $8,724.00 WILLIS, JESSICA 110 EAST AUDINO LANE, ROCHESTER, NY 14624 Favor: CHILI VENTURE LLC Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP Amount: $1,965.00 BOSSMAN ROC ...

