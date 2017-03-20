Don't Miss
Mortgages filed March 13, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 20, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded March 13, 2017                   69   TIDD, THERESA R Property Address: 91 ASTOR DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3505 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $142,100.00 RAPPLEYEA, DAVID M & RAPPLEYEA, NICOLE A Property Address: 65 GREENFIELD LN, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3118 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $204,150.00 ANDREW, GAUDY & APRIL, GAUDY Property Address: 264 DORKING RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2725 Lender: USAA FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK Amount: $108,480.00 DUBE, ...

