Texas AG raises concerns over high school’s prayer room

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Every day at lunch, a handful of teenagers in Frisco, Texas, would pop into room C112, face a whiteboard and kneel for one of their five daily prayers. It was just a spare classroom, used for everything from teachers' grading to Buddhist meditation, school officials say. But Muslims at Liberty High seemed to like it. "Takes like ...