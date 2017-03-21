Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for March 22, 2017

Court Calendars for March 22, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 21, 2017 0

Supreme Court Hon. Daniel J. Doyle J.S.C. Calendar Call The honorable Daniel J. Doyle will be calling a status calendar of the following foreclosure cases on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. Counsel are expected to appear in person with specific information as to the status of the case to date. Failure to appear will result in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo