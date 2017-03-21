Demand grows for Veterans Defense Program

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The New York State Defenders Association’s Veterans Defense Program (VDP) is continuing to grow. The program created in the spring of 2014 provided legal assistance to military veterans in 308 criminal cases in 2016, compared to a little over 100 cases in the first 18 months of the program, according to the program’s recently released 2016 ...