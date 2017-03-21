Don't Miss
Federal Tax Liens for March 14, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 21, 2017 0

Federal Tax Liens A charge or claim against the property of a person or legal entity owing federal taxes in order to secure payment of the taxes.   FERNANDEZ, ELIZABETH Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $61,189.83 MILLENNIUM STUCCO COMPANY INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $20,245.81 RADIUS IR INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $3,168.50 RIVOLO, PETER S Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $54,236.35

