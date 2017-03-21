Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Slip and Fall: Wentland v. E.A. Granchelli Developers

By: Daily Record Staff March 21, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Slip and Fall Causation – Notice Wentland v. E.A. Granchelli Developers CA 16-00500 Appealed from Supreme Court, Niagara County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action to recover damages resulting from a slip and fall outside the storefront of one of the defendants. The plaintiff specifically alleged that she slipped on ice ...

