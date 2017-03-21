Gorsuch on Trump: ‘No man is above the law’

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



WASHINGTON — Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch said Tuesday that "no man is above the law" when pressed on whether President Donald Trump could reinstitute torture as a U.S. interrogation method. The exchange with Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina came on Day Two of Gorsuch's confirmation hearing to fill the 13-month vacancy on the ...