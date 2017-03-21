Don't Miss
Home / Law / Gorsuch on Trump: ‘No man is above the law’

Gorsuch on Trump: ‘No man is above the law’

By: The Associated Press ERICA WERNER and MARK SHERMAN March 21, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch said Tuesday that "no man is above the law" when pressed on whether President Donald Trump could reinstitute torture as a U.S. interrogation method. The exchange with Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina came on Day Two of Gorsuch's confirmation hearing to fill the 13-month vacancy on the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo