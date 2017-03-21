High court nominee to face daylong questioning in Senate

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces hours of questioning from senators as frustrated Democrats are determined to press him on everything from abortion and guns to his independence from President Donald Trump. Republicans are unanimously supporting Gorsuch, and certain to give him what cover they can as he appears before the Senate Judiciary ...